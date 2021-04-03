3 Things to Know Today

1. Keeping their distance? A new Gallup poll indicates that as more Americans are being vaccinated against COVID-19, they’re less likely to continue social distancing. A near-record low of 38 percent say they are completely or mostly isolating themselves from people outside their household.

2. A total of 916,000 jobs were added in March, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday, April 2. This was the biggest gain since August 2020, CNN reported. The national unemployment rate as of Friday was 6 percent. While pre-pandemic employment levels are not expected to be reached for a while, economists are optimistic by the report.

3. Famous people with an April 4 birthday include poet Maya Angelou (1928-2014); “Psycho” star Anthony Perkins (1932-1992); “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. (1965-); actress Nancy McKeon (1966-); and Academy Award winner Heath Ledger (1979-2008).

