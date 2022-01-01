3 Things to Know Today

1. Happy New Year! We’re welcoming 2022, a year that is expected to include many local and national elections, the introduction of “The Sun Also Rises” and “Winnie-the-Pooh”, books only, into the public domain, the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee recognizing 70 years reigning and Betty White’s 100th birthday.
2. Tonga, a Polynesian kingdom made up of many South Pacific islands, celebrated the New Year first. It rang in 2022 at 19 hours ahead of the Twin Towns Area, or 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Tonga was a protected state of the United Kingdom until 1970 and is the South Pacific’s last Polynesian kingdom. In recent years, it has held democratic elections.
3. Baker and Howland islands, which are approximately halfway between Hawaii and Australia, celebrate the New Year last. They will ring in 2022 at six hours behind of the Twin Towns Area, or 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. While Baker Island is only 2,241 kilometers from Tonga, it would still take nearly two days to fly to either destination.
