1. Beyoncé was a four-time winner at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, held Sunday, March 14. Her achievements included “Savage” scoring both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish scored Record of the Year, while “Folklore” by Taylor Swift scored Album of the Year.
2. Nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced Monday, March 15. “Mank,” about the making of “Citizen Kane,” scored the most nominations, 10 total. “Mank” is named after screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, played by Best Actor nominee Gary Oldman. The Oscars are scheduled for April 25, 2021.
3. After 20 years in the NFL, Drew Brees is retiring. The New Orleans Saints quarterback’s four children announced his decision in a Sunday, March 14 video released on social media. Brees has been playing for the Saints for 15 years. His career path will include becoming one of the NBC Sports broadcasting team.
