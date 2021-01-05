3 Things to Know Today

1. With warnings that England would soon be overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, the country was placed under a national lockdown Monday, Jan. 4. Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom, announced the lockdown, saying he was warned by top medical advisors about England’s National Health Service, CNN reported. Daily News continues to track COVID-19’s process and recession in North Dakota and Minnesota.
2. Prime Minister Johnson leads Her Majesty’s Government, the central government of the United Kingdom. England is one component of the United Kingdom. The country of England, as well as Scotland and Wales, make up the island of Great Britain. In addition to Great Britain, the United Kingdom’s presence in Europe includes Northern Ireland, which is located on the island of Ireland. Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as several islands worldwide, make up the full United Kingdom.
3. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is scheduled to give his 2021 State of the State Address at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. Burgum, a Republican, will be followed at 3 p.m. by the Democratic-Nonpartisan League response. The address will be given by Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen.
