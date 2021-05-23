3 Things to Know Today

1. Federal student loan payments are set to resume on October 1, CNN reported. This will conclude a 19-month suspension issued to aid borrowers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “During this time, interested has stopped adding up, saving the average borrower about $2,000 over the first year,” the news organization stated.
2. Two actors will soon be in court. Danny Masterson (“That ‘70s Show”) has been ordered to stand trial for three charges of rape. Masterson, 45, could be sentenced to 45 years to life in prison, Variety reported. Allison Mack (“Smallville”) will be sentenced June 30 for charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Mack, 38, faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.
3. Famous people with a May 23 birthday include Civil War general and sideburns trendsetter Ambrose Burnside (1824-1881), actress Joan Collins (1933-), “Price is Right” host Drew Carey (1958-), “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings (1974-) and “Black Panther” writer-director Ryan Coogler (1986-).
