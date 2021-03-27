3 Things to Know Today

1. They want to be in America. A new Gallup poll reveals that approximately 120 million adults living in the 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries would like to permanently migrate to another country. Of those 120 million adults, 42 million said that if they could, they would emigrate to the United States.
2. Nearly 330,164,675 people lived in the United States as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The world population totaled 7,751,917,910 people — and counting.
3. Famous people with a March 28 birthday include “Wild Kingdom” host Marlin Perkins (1905-1986), original Mouseketeer James “Jimmie” Dodd (1910-1964), country singer Reba McEntire (1955-), actor Vince Vaughn (1970-) and singer-actress Lady Gaga (1986-).
