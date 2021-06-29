3 Things to Know Today

1. Nearly a week: Richland County, North Dakota, had no COVID-19 activity Monday, June 28. Thirty-four of North Dakota’s 53 counties had no confirmed cases Monday. The state reported 144 active cases statewide. Monday was the fourth straight day for no local COVID-19 activity.
2. Forty-eight percent of North Dakota’s adult population is up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations as of Monday, according to the state health department. Nearly 51 percent of the adult population has gotten at least one dose of vaccine. “Herd immunity” is commonly considered to be reached at 70 percent or higher.
3. Fifty-eight percent of Richland County’s adult population is up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations as of Monday. Nearly 56 percent of the adult population has gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
