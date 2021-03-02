3 Things to Know Today

1. President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting Monday with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Mexico’s president has said he intends during the meeting to propose to Biden a new Bracero-style immigrant labor program that could bring 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants a year to work legally in the U.S., AP News reported.

2. Prince Philip was transferred Monday to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues to be treated for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace said, according to AP News.

3. The 78th Golden Globe Awards saw “Nomadland” win best picture drama during a socially-distanced ceremony Sunday, Feb. 28. The movie’s director, Chloé Zhao, is the first woman of Asian descent to win best director. Other top awards went to “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek,” AP News reported.

