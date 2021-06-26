3 Things to Know Today

1. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer convicted for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, was sentenced Friday to 22 1/2 years in prison.

2. Aggravating factors including abuse of power added time to Chauvin’s sentence. In April, he was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

3. Chauvin faced up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for manslaughter, CNN reported. Chauvin was sentenced by Judge Peter A. Cahill.

