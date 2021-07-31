3 Things to Know Today

1. A new study shows the Delta variant of COVID-19 produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected, CNN reported. This was a key motivation behind the federal guidance that now recommends most fully vaccinated Americans were masks indoors.
2. “Experts say that vaccination makes it less likely that you’ll catch COVID-19 in the first place, but for those who do, this data suggests they could have a similar tendency to spread it as unvaccinated folks, CNN reported. The study was published Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
3. According to CDC documents, the Delta variant is considered approximately as transmissible as chickenpox, whereas an earlier strain of COVID-19 was closer to the common cold. “Under certain conditions, an infected person may have transmitted to two to three people (early on),” CNN reported. “But now, with Delta, that number could be five to nine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.