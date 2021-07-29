3 Things to Know Today

1. Dusty Hill, bassist for ZZ Top, has died at age 72. Bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, rock legends including KISS vocalist Paul Stanley and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, were among those paying tribute to Hill. ZZ Top’s hits included “Gimme All Your Lovin,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.”
2. Bob Odenkirk, star of TV’s “Better Call Saul,” was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after collapsing on set in New Mexico. An update on his condition was not available as of press time. Odenkirk’s career includes co-creating and co-starring in “Mr. Show with Bob and David.” He also acted opposite Chris Farley in the original “Matt Foley: Motivational Speaker” sketch on Chicago’s Second City stage.
3. The White House and senators reached a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package, the New York Times reported Wednesday. A test vote on the bill was expected to be held as soon as that evening. Look to Daily News for continued infrastructure coverage and a closer look with our Point of View series.
