3 Things to Know Today

1. Several sources including CNN reported Friday, Nov. 13 the final standing of electoral votes between President-elect Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump. Biden received 306 electoral votes and Trump received 232 electoral votes. In 2016, Trump received 306 electoral votes. Voting results will be finalized through the end of November.
2. Harry Styles is making fashion history. The musician is the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue. He marked the occasion by wearing a full-length gown with a tailored tuxedo jacket, the magazine reported.
3. Celebrating a Sunday, Nov. 15 birthday are American artist Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986); “People’s Court” judge Joesph Wapner (1919-2017); actor Edward Asner (1929-); singer Petula Clark (1932-); ABBA singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad (1945-); “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter (1981-) and “The Fault in Our Stars” actress Shailene Woodley (1991-).
