3 Things to Know Today

1. Trump Plaza, the first Atlantic City, New Jersey, hotel and casino owned by former President Donald Trump before he took office, was demolished with a controlled implosion Wednesday, Feb. 17. The building was in business from 1984-2014. Trump’s other Atlantic City properties included the former Trump World’s Fair, since demolished, and the former Trump Taj Mahal, now the Hard Rock.

2. Rush Limbaugh, whose career included hosting his nationally-syndicated radio talk show for 32 years, died Wednesday at age 70. He had been battling advanced lung cancer but continued to host his show while undergoing treatment, CNN reported.

3. Famous people with a Feb. 18 birthday include racing driver and automobile tycoon Enzo Ferrari (1898-1988); “Cosmopolitan” editor Helen Gurley Brown (1922-2012); Nobel Prize winner and author Toni Morrison (1931-2019); actor John Travolta (1954-), “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White (1957-), actor Matt Dillon (1964-), music mogul Dr. Dre (1965-) and actress Molly Ringwald (1968-).

