3 Things to Know Today

1. Trump Plaza, the first Atlantic City, New Jersey, hotel and casino owned by former President Donald Trump before he took office, was demolished with a controlled implosion Wednesday, Feb. 17. The building was in business from 1984-2014. Trump’s other Atlantic City properties included the former Trump World’s Fair, since demolished, and the former Trump Taj Mahal, now the Hard Rock.
2. Rush Limbaugh, whose career included hosting his nationally-syndicated radio talk show for 32 years, died Wednesday at age 70. He had been battling advanced lung cancer but continued to host his show while undergoing treatment, CNN reported.
3. Famous people with a Feb. 18 birthday include racing driver and automobile tycoon Enzo Ferrari (1898-1988); “Cosmopolitan” editor Helen Gurley Brown (1922-2012); Nobel Prize winner and author Toni Morrison (1931-2019); actor John Travolta (1954-), “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White (1957-), actor Matt Dillon (1964-), music mogul Dr. Dre (1965-) and actress Molly Ringwald (1968-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.