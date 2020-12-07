3 Things to Know Today

1. “Christmas Music on Piano,” a concert by local musician Mary Marshall, will air on Wahpeton Public Access Channel 12 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Upcoming performers include Steve Worner, on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Tilford Kroshus and Ed Moore on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
2. Chahinkapa Zoo’s “Save the Earth Tree” will be on display at the Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. The zoo is holding an event with craft giveaways, holiday cheer and the opening of the Prairie Rose Carousel.
3. Notable Dec. 8 birthdays include Mary, Queen of Scots (1542-1587); singer and dancer Sammy Davis Jr. (1925-1990); The Doors frontman Jim Morrison (1943-1971); actress Kim Basinger (1953-); actress Teri Hatcher (1964-); “Lord of the Rings” and “Lost” star Dominic Monaghan (1976-); rapper-singer Nicki Minaj (1982-) and country singer Sam Hunt (1984-).
