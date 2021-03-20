3 Things to Know Today

1. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have extended the due date for federal income tax filing. Normally scheduled for April 15, this year’s deadline is May 17, 2021. The organizations said they want to do everything to help with adjusting to life amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it’s advised to file your taxes as soon as possible.
2. Daily News and News Monitor reporters Frank Stanko, Audra Anderson and Tris Anderson received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday, March 19. Readers can look forward to a firsthand account of the experience, including the trio’s thoughts about why being proactive is just as important as being protected.
3. Famous people with a March 21 birthday include Henry Ossian Flipper, the first African American to graduate from West Point (1856-1940); James Bond actor Timothy Dalton (1946-); rocker Eddie Money (1949-2019); Academy Award winner Gary Oldman (1958-); actor Matthew Broderick (1962-); comedienne Rosie O’Donnell (1962-); and “Frozen” and “WandaVision” composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez (1972-).
