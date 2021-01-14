3 Things to Know Today

1. Twelve bottles of Bordeaux wine and 320 grapevines that have been floating in space are due to return to their home planet of Earth late Wednesday. Scientists hope the bottles and plants can reveal the effects of space on agriculture in a test organized by the European startup Space Cargo Unlimited (SCU). The vines will be analyzed upon their return to test their genetics. Expert wine tasters will sip the spacy Bordeaux to see if the taste has been altered compared to an Earthbound bottle. Future plans include testing the effect of space on bacteria and yeast, CNN reported.
2. Two new COVID-19 variants believed to have originated in the U.S. were discovered by researchers in Ohio. Researchers from Ohio State University believe one of the strains was behind an outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, from late December to early January, CNBC reported. The strain, named the “Columbus Strain” has three gene mutations different from the U.K. strain. Dr. Dan Jones, the vice chair of the division of molecular pathology at OSU, said the three mutations “represent a significant evolution.” The new strains appear to be more contagious but do not diminish the effectiveness of the vaccine, researchers said.
3. President-elect Joe Biden retracted his plan to take the Amtrak to Washington, D.C., for his inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 20. If Biden took the train from Wilmington, Delaware, to Union Station in Washington, his stop would be mere blocks from the Capitol building. Initially, Biden said he and his staff would not let the riots sway their plans of riding the public transit to the nation’s capital. However, he received a briefing from FBI members and his national security team, who urged him to reconsider due to the unrest, CNN reported. Wednesday’s inauguration could be protected by as many as 20,000 National Guard troops, Washington’s police chief said.
