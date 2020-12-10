3 Things to Know Today

1. Oh, the weather outside is … pleasant? Wintry conditions are not forecast for the Twin Towns Area within the next 10 days, according to the report as of Wednesday, Dec. 9. While temperatures are likely to remain low, with likely frost and possible fog, the chance of precipitation remains lower. Daily News will continue to track whether or not Wahpeton, Breckenridge and beyond will have a white Christmas, a blue Christmas or even a green Christmas.
2. Did you miss one of Wahpeton’s Tuesday night holiday specials? You can catch them on YouTube starting the day after. Every Tuesday leading up to Christmas, the city is broadcasting a fun special, from holiday lights to concerts, to brighten the season. The specials air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Public Access Channel 12. This week’s guest is musician Mary Marshall, performing “Christmas Music on Piano.” Next week is Steve Worner.
3. Intended to be given to those who provided “the greatest benefit on mankind,” the first five Nobel Prizes were awarded on Dec. 10, 1901. Learn more about Alfred Nobel, his career and his everlasting gift to the world by turning to page A5.
