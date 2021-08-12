3 Things to Know Today

1. “Who are Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik?” Beginning Monday, Sept. 13, “Jeopardy!” will have two hosts. Executive Producer Mike Richards will host the syndicated program, which airs locally in the late afternoon, while actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime and spinoff series, including the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

2. Do you have memories of Sept. 11, 2001? We’re preparing a special section in observance of that tragic, world-impacting day 20 years ago. You can share your memories at NABUR and Daily News’ Facebook page. Thank you for taking part in this remembrance.

3. Famous people with an Aug. 12 birthday include director Cecil B. DeMille (1881-1959), “Father Knows Best” actor Jane Wyatt (1910-2006), country singer Porter Wagoner (1927-2007), tennis player Pete Sampras (1971-) and Academy Award winner Casey Affleck (1975-).

