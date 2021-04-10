3 Things to Know Today

1. Have a Wahpper of a good time! In case you missed it, local attractions including Wahpper the World’s Largest Catfish, Chahinkapa Zoo, the Red Door Art Gallery and more were recently included in a North Dakota Tourism promotion. The department wants to highlight exciting road trips within the state.
2. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years, died Friday, April 9. The prince was just over two months away from his 100th birthday. Queen Elizabeth II turns 95 later in April, followed by her grandson, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who turns 39 in June.
3. National Pet Day is observed every April 11. Whether you’ve got a dog, a cat, fish or any time of special animal friend, National Pet Day allows you a chance to celebrate what they mean to you. Did you know that having a pet can lead to lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels?
