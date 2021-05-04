3 Things to Know Today

1. Start spreading the news. The New York tri-state area will end most capacity restrictions beginning Tuesday, May 19, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The lift allows businesses such as retail shops, restaurants, salons and Broadway theaters to fully reopen. Live theater is expected to return after a year-and-a-half absence during the fall of 2021.
2. Don’t forget! It’s less than one month until the annual Blue Goose Days, celebrated throughout Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn. This year’s fun includes the Kinship Amazing Race, once again live and in person, the returning Blue Goose Day parade, dance performances, “Meet The Twin Town Heroes” and excitement galore at Chahinkapa Zoo.
3. Famous people with a May 4 birthday include Academy Award winner Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993); Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson (1930-); “The Breakfast Club” actor Paul Gleason (1939-2006); country singer Randy Travis (1959-); “Arrested Development” actor and Reese’s spokesman Will Arnett (1970); and former *NSYNC member Lance Bass (1979-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.