3 Things to Know Today

1. Start spreading the news. The New York tri-state area will end most capacity restrictions beginning Tuesday, May 19, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The lift allows businesses such as retail shops, restaurants, salons and Broadway theaters to fully reopen. Live theater is expected to return after a year-and-a-half absence during the fall of 2021.

2. Don’t forget! It’s less than one month until the annual Blue Goose Days, celebrated throughout Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn. This year’s fun includes the Kinship Amazing Race, once again live and in person, the returning Blue Goose Day parade, dance performances, “Meet The Twin Town Heroes” and excitement galore at Chahinkapa Zoo.

3. Famous people with a May 4 birthday include Academy Award winner Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993); Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson (1930-); “The Breakfast Club” actor Paul Gleason (1939-2006); country singer Randy Travis (1959-); “Arrested Development” actor and Reese’s spokesman Will Arnett (1970); and former *NSYNC member Lance Bass (1979-).

