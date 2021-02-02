3 Things to Know Today

1. February is Black History Month. The month of February serves to honor the many heroes, leaders, and individuals that have and continue to contribute to the collective efforts for freedom and justice for all. In 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, a Harvard Scholar, established the observance of African American History. Originally designated as a week to honor and acknowledge the contributions, achievements, and involvement of African American people in the development of American democracy, the commemoration was expanded and renamed in 1976 to the current Black History Month.
2. It’s Groundhog Day! Countless people are turning their attention to Punxsutawney, Philadelphia, where Phil the groundhog will come on out into the daylight. If he sees his shadow, according to legend, he’ll flee and there’s six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, than an early spring is likely.
3. Today in History: the Dutch settlement of New Amsterdam became a city in 1653. New Amsterdam grew throughout the 1600s and was the center of a conflict between the English and Dutch. After more than a decade of maneuverings, New Amsterdam became New Orange and in 1674, New York City.
