3 Things to Know Today

1. Alrighty then! Comedian Jim Carrey has been hired by “Saturday Night Live” to play U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden when the show returns Saturday, Oct. 3. President Donald Trump is currently played by actor Alec Baldwin. Former “SNL” actor Jason Sudekis, actor Woody Harrelson and writer-actor John Mulaney all previously played Biden during the 2020 election cycle.
2. It don’t mean a thang if it ain’t got that twang. International Country Music Day is observed Thursday, Sept. 17. The day celebrates the American genre, which evolved from styles including Delta blues and Appalachian folk.
3. Today’s Birthdays include hotelier J. Willard Marriott (1900-1985); former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger (1907-1995); country singer Hank Williams (1923-1953); actor Roddy McDowall (1928-1998); Academy Award winner Anne Bancroft (1931-2005); “Three’s Company” star John Ritter (1948-2003); “Friday Night Lights” star Kyle Chandler (1965-) and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes (1995-).
