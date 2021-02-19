3 Things to Know Today

1. The 2021 Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby is being held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Heitkamp Pond, Wahpeton. It’s a free, public event for young anglers and their families. Missed out? Be sure to check out Daily News for coverage of all the fun.
2. Kim Kardashian West has the seven year itch. She’s filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, CNN reported Friday, Feb. 19. “Kimye” became a couple in 2012 and married in 2014, but were reportedly estranged prior to the filing. They have four children, daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm.
3. Famous people with a Feb. 21 birthday include fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018); “Golden Girls” star Rue McClanahan (1934-2010); civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (1940-2020); actor Alan Rickman (1946-2016); “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer (1955-) and actor-director Jordan Peele (1979-).
