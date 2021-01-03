3 Things to Know Today

1. Let’s get physical! Jan. 3 is International Mind-Body Wellness Day, which allows us to understand how when we’re healthy all over, it’s a good thing. Enthusiasts say that nothing is more important than creating the best person possible, and there’s no better time than at the present, especially when a year begins.

2. The 117th U.S. Congress, a meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives, opens Sunday, Jan. 3. Later this week, Americans are expected to know whether or not the Senate will remain in Republican control. The House has a Democratic majority. Inauguration Day is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20.

3. Famous people with a Jan. 3 birthday include “Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973); Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (1945-); Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones (1946-); actress Victoria Principal (1950-); Academy Award winner Mel Gibson (1956-); NFL quarterback Eli Manning (1981-); “Little Women” star Florence Pugh (1996-) and climate change activist Greta Thunberg (2003-).

