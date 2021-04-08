3 Things to Know Today

1. Tiger Woods’ SUV crash was caused by speed and an inability to negotiate a curve. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shared the department’s findings, CNN reported Wednesday. Woods’ crash occurred Friday about 26 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles. He received serious leg injuries.

2. More Americans identify as Democrats than Republicans, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Wednesday. An average of 49 percent of adult respondents nationwide reported Democratic Party affiliation or being independents with Democratic leanings. An average of 40 percent of respondents reported Republican Party affiliation or being Republican-leaning.

3. Famous people with an April 8 birthday include Juan Ponce de León (1460-1521), the first European to discover Florida; former U.S. First Lady Betty Ford (1918-2011); “House of Cards” actress Robin Wright (1966-); Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette (1968-) and “Home Improvement” actor Taran Noah Smith (1984-).

