3 Things to Know Today

1. Cloris Leachman, whose career included winning an Oscar and voicing Gran in “The Croods,” has died at age 94. The actress was known for multiple roles including Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Maw Maw on “Raising Hope,” Frau Blucher in “Young Frankenstein” and Ruth in “The Last Picture Show.” For the later, she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1972.
2. U.S. satisfaction was at 11 percent in early January, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday, Jan. 26. Recipients cited factors including the country’s economy, life since the COVID-19 pandemic and both the end of the Trump presidency and the transition to the Biden presidency.
3. In Sunday’s edition, we ran a photo of volunteers placing red crosses outside St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, in response to the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion in the United States. We also included information from Planned Parenthood North Central States. Any indication that either party was associated with the other was unintentional.
