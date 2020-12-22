3 Things to Know Today

1. December is a month of many holidays and among the ones you can celebrate on Dec. 22, there’s Forefather’s Day, in honor of pioneers; Mathematics Day, celebrating education; National Cookie Exchange Day, for a sweet treat; and National Short Person Day, which comes the day after National Short Girl Appreciation Day.
2. Thirty-two years after the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which killed 270 people over Lockerbie, Scotland, the FBI has announced charges against an individual. Former Libyan intelligence officer Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi was not yet in U.S. custody as of Monday, Dec. 21, KFGO reported.
3. Today’s famous birthdays include “Madame Butterfly” composer Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), former U.S. First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson (1912-2007), anchorwoman Diane Sawyer (1945-), guitarist Maurice Gibb (1949-2003), singer-songwriter Robin Gibb (1949-2012), U.S. senator and former presidential candidate Ted Cruz (1970-), rapper DaBaby (1991-) and Brazilian professional surfer Gabriel Medina (1993-).
