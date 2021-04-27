3 Things to Know Today

1. Effective Monday, May 03, the City of Wahpeton will remove spring load limits from all alleys, and Waste Management will resume garbage collection in alleys. Contact the city of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 701-642-6565 for more information.
2. Minnesota and North Dakota will neither gain nor lose any Congress members, according to data the U.S. Census Bureau released Monday, April 26. Thirteen states, including Texas (gaining two), Montana (gaining one) and California, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania (all losing one) will have their House of Representatives delegations affected by their changing populations.
3. Famous people with an April 27 birthday include Morse code inventor Samuel Morse (1791-1872); 18th U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant (1822-1885); Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson (1945-2005); B-52s member Kate Pierson (1948-) and rapper Lizzo (1988-).
