3 Things to Know Today

1. Coffee with Legislators, featuring North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, Rep. Cynthia Schreiber Beck and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13 in Wahpeton.

2. Designed as a casual conversation about the current legislative session and other state issues, Coffee with Legislators will be held in the Red River Valley Room, North Dakota State College of Science. Daily News will cover the event for those who can’t attend.

3. North Dakota District 25, which includes Wahpeton and much of Richland County, has a bipartisan legislative delegation. Luick and Schreiber Beck are both Republicans, while Mitskog is a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League.

