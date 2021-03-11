3 Things to Know Today

1. President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, already passed by the U.S. Senate, was passed Wednesday, March 10 by the House of Representatives. No Republican members of Congress voted for the bill, which is expected to be signed into law Friday, March 12.
2. Effects of COVID-19 relief will include up to $1,400 stimulus checks for qualifying Americans, an extension of pandemic unemployment benefits and allocations of aid to states, counties, cities and other communities nationwide.
3. With majority votes Wednesday, the Senate approved the appointments of Marcia Fudge as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Merrick Garland as Attorney General and Michael Regan as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator.
