3 Things to Know Today

1. More than 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 as of Monday, Feb. 22, the White House confirmed Monday. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses recognized the unfortunate event with a Monday evening moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony.

2. President Biden has proclaimed that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff for five days at all federal buildings and military posts in America and abroad in remembrance of the COVID-19 deaths, CNN reported.

3. Famous people with a Feb. 23 birthday include NAACP founder W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963); “The Wizard of Oz” director Victor Fleming (1889-1949); “Home Improvement” actress Patricia Richardson (1951-); “Frozen” and “WandaVision” composer Robert Lopez (1945-); and actress Dakota Fanning (1994-).

Tags

Load comments