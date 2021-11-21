3 Things to Know Today
Pixabay

1. North Dakota’s Department of Transportation will receive a $550,000 grant award, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Friday, Nov. 19. The money, made available through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will go to improve infrastructure and strengthen supply chains among other tasks, Buttigieg said.

2. Noah Claire, a three-year-old Gallatin, Tennessee boy who had been missing for nearly two weeks, was reunited with his family in California. Claire received national attention because the AMBER Alert was not issued until Tuesday, Nov. 16, approximately 10 days after he and also safe cousin Amber Clare, 16, left Kentucky with Noah’s father, Jacob.

3. Famous people with a Nov. 21 birthday include pioneering gastric surgeon William Beaumont (1785-1853), “Witch of Wall Street” Hetty Green (1834-1916), Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn (1945-), football hall of fame player Troy Aikman (1966-), baseball hall of fame player Ken Griffey Jr. (1969-) and TV personality Michael Strahan (1971-).

