3 Things to Know Today

1. A vote on whether or not to convict former President Donald Trump on one impeachment charge could come as soon as Saturday, Feb. 13. The vote would be made by the U.S. Senate, which as of press time was concluding day four of Trump’s second impeachment trial. His charge is alleged incitement of insurrection, which received an affirmative vote from the U.S. House of Representatives.
2. Multiple national and international holidays and observances are taking place over the next week. They include Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13, Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, Presidents’ Day on Feb. 15, Mardi Gras on Feb. 16 and Ash Wednesday on Feb. 17.
3. Famous people with a Feb. 14 birthday include abolitionist Frederick Douglass (1818-1895); comedian Jack Benny (1894-1974); “Brady Bunch” star Florence Henderson (1934-2016); investigative reporter Carl Bernstein (1944-) and Matchbox 20 singer Rob Thomas (1972-).
