3 Things to Know Today

1. Together we stand: Americans are reaching new optimism about how the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled, according to a Gallup poll. Sixty percent of responders said they feel the situation is improving. Twenty-two percent said they are worrying about access to COVID-19 tests.
2. U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., has sued former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and fellow U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., over alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The four defendants are accused of breaking Washington, D.C. laws, aiding and abetting violent rioters and inflicting emotional distress on legislators, CNN reported.
3. Famous people with a March 7 birthday include former “Today Show” weatherman Willard Scott (1934-); televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (1942-2007); “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston (1956-); Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz (1970-); “The Office” star Jenna Fischer (1974-); “Orange is the New Black” star Laura Prepon (1980-); poet and activist Amanda Gorman (1998-).
