3 Things to Know Today

1. Americans’ views about global warming haven’t changed much, according to a new Gallup poll. Nearly 60 percent of respondents say the effects have begun happening and nearly 65 percent say the leading cause is pollution from human activities, not natural causes.
2. While poll respondents recognize global warming, Gallup reported, their attitudes vary. More than 40 percent of Americans said they are “highly worried,” while more than 20 percent say they worry “a fair amount.” More than 40 percent said they expect it will pose a serious threat in their own lifetime.
3. Famous people with an April 6 birthday include “Empire Strikes Back” actor Billy Dee Williams (1937-), country singer Merle Haggard (1937-2016), “Cheers” actor John Ratzenberger (1947-), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (1964-), “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd (1969-) and “Full House” actress Candace Cameron Bure (1976-).
