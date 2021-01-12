3 Things to Know Today

1. Congress is expected to vote on impeaching President Trump Wednesday, Jan. 13, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. said Monday. Trump has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” by House Democrats in response to the Wednesday, Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported. Impeachment includes the impeaching by the House and trial by the Senate.
2. A measure to remove Trump from office by using the 25th Amendment has been offered by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. This proposal was expected to be considered Tuesday, with a vote no earlier than 7:30 p.m. that evening, CNN reported. The 25th Amendment has four sections, including the procedure for determining if the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. Under the law, Trump is allowed the chance to argue he is fit for office, NPR reported.
3. Should Trump be removed from office with the 25th Amendment, Vice President Mike Pence becomes the acting president. This would not automatically make him the 46th president, according to the National Constitution Center. Pence would become the 46th president, even if for less than 10 days, if Trump resigns or is impeached and removed from office before his term of office ends on the afternoon of Jan. 20. Impeachment of a president out of office, which would be a first time occurrence, has been discussed.
