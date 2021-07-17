3 Things to Know Today

1. “Dreamers” deferred: A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday, July 16 that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the program shielding certain undocumented immigrants from deportation is illegal and blocked new applicants, CNN reported.

2. Judge Andrew Hanen’s ruling bars future DACA applications, CNN reported. It does not, however, cancel current permits for hundreds of thousands of people. DACA was created in 2012 during the Obama administration.

3. “Dreamers” is the common nickname for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. Many such people are now adults, CNN reported. Congress is the only body that can provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients through legislation.

