3 Things to Know Today

1. Spring is here! Warm but not heatwave conditions are forecast for the Twin Towns Area for the next few days. A high of 65 degrees is forecast for Wednesday, May 12. At the same time, lows in the 30s or 40s are forecast.
2. Did you know? A “Freudian slip” is when an unintentional error is believed to reveal subconscious feelings. For example, saying “I’m mad you’re here” rather than “I’m glad you’re here” when greeting an unwanted guest. Freudian slips are based on the idea that the mind has an id (unrestrained), superego (restrained) and ego (between the extremes).
3. Famous people with a May 6 birthday include psychologist Sigmund Freud (1856-1939), actor-director Orson Welles (1915-1985), baseball legend Willie Mays (1931-), actor George Clooney (1961-) and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (2019-).
