3 Things to Know Today

1. People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely visit with other vaccinated people and small groups of unvaccinated people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated Monday, March 8, but safety still needs to be followed.
2. Fully vaccinated people can visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing. They can also visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household without masks or physical distancing. That’s only if the unvaccinated people are at low risk for severe disease, CNN reported.
3. The fully vaccinated will be permitted to skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. However, they should monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days. Daily News will continue to follow COVID-19 guidances.
