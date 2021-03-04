3 Things to Know Today

1. North Dakota state Rep. Luke Simons, R-District 36, may be expelled from the state House of Representatives. The House will vote Thursday, March 4 on whether or not to expel Simons. He has been accused of making lewd and inappropriate comments to some female legislative staffers and lawmakers.
2. For Simons to be expelled from the House, at least two-thirds of the 94-member body would need to vote in favor of it. The House’s membership includes state Reps. Cindy Schreiber Beck and Alisa Mitskog, both District 25, and state Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch, both District 26.
3. North Dakota District 36 includes the city of Dickinson. For several years, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., served as the district’s state senator. Simons was first elected to the North Dakota House in 2016.
