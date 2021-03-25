3 Things to Know Today

1. National Medal of Honor Day is observed every March 25. It is a day to honor the most courageous servicemen and servicewomen of the United States military. The Medal of Honor is given to individuals by the president of the United States. To date, nearly 3,470 Medals of Honor have been awarded.
2. Opening arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin are set to begin March 29, Forum News Service reported. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is accused of killing George Floyd. Floyd died in May 2020 while arrested for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck.
3. Famous people with a March 25 birthday include sportscaster Howard Cosell (1918-1995); feminist Gloria Steinem (1934-); “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin (1942-2018); singer-songwriter Elton John (1947-); actress Sarah Jessica Parker (1965-) and “Saved by the Bell” actress Lark Voorhies (1974-).
