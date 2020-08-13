3 Things to Know

1.  Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported.

2. The Big Ten Conference has postponed the 2020-2021 fall sports season including football, cross country, field hockey, soccer and women’s volleyball. Conference officials will continue to evaluate holding these sports in the spring. Winter and spring sports are also being evaluated. The Pac-12 also announced Tuesday it’s postponing football and other fall sports until the spring. In early July the North Dakota State College of Science’s 2020 football season was cancelled when the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference (MCAC) announced it was limiting its fall sports to those identified as low-risk. In mid-July the National Junior College Athletic Association (NCJAA) chose to shift all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester, including football, soccer and court volleyball.

3. Today’s birthdays include sharpshooter Annie Oakley (1860-1926); “The Wizard of Oz” star Bert Lahr (1895-1967); director Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980); Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro (1926-2016); “One Day at a Time” star Pat Harrington, Jr. (1929-2016); and “The Partridge Family” star Danny Bonaduce (1959-).

