1. Take time to read today. National Read a Book Day is observed Sunday, Sept. 6. The holiday encourages all book lovers to silence the noise and indulge in turning the pages for a while.
2. Today’s Birthdays include political patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy (1888-1969); comedienne Jo Anne Worley (1937-); Pink Floyd bassist-vocalist Roger Waters (1943-); “Saturday Night Live” star Jane Curtin (1947-); comedian Jeff Foxworthy (1958-); actress Rosie Perez (1964-); and actor Idris Elba (1972-).
3. The Pentagon has ordered to military’s independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, to stop publishing by the end of the month, despite congressional efforts to continue funding the more than 100 year old publication. The order follows the Pentagon’s move earlier this year to cut the $15.5 million in funding for the paper from the Defense Department budget, and is a reflection of the Trump administration’s broader animosity for the media and members of the press, the Associated Press reported.
