Levi Metcalf, far left, represents the fourth generation in his family to get to a scholarship from the Henrik Ibsen Lodge. Also seen are Levi’s father Joe, grandfather Bryan and great-grandmother Marlene Metcalf-Johnson, all Sons of Norway members.
Photos Courtesy Mariana Cockburn
So much money was collected in the freewill donation pot at Syttende Mai. Because of this, the Henrik Ibsen Lodge will be able to award another scholarship.
Here’s something special from the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s Sons of Norway chapter:
• 4 — generations of the Metcalf family to get to this scholarship from the Sons of Norway
• 3 — for 2023 and the latest scholarship recipient
• 2 — for the second scholarship given by the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, to Levi Metcalf
• 1 — for the first scholarship given by the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, in 2022 to Radin Richter
Now, here’s the story behind it all:
Levi Metcalf was awarded the lodge’s second $300 scholarship. The members who nominated him were his great-grandmother, Marlene-Metcalf-Johnson, the lodge’s trusty treasurer; his grandfather, Bryan Metcalf; and his father, Joe Metcalf.
In 2022, the Henrik Ibsen Lodge awarded its first scholarship to Radin Richter. Radin’s grandmother is Ardeith Richter, a longtime lodge member.
We must give a big thank you to our wonderful community. At our Syttende Mai Celebration, we had a freewill donation pot. It ended up overflowing with money. Because of this, we will be able to award another scholarship in the future.
To be eligible for the scholarship, either you, your parents, your grandparents or your great-grandparents need to be a member of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway.
As always, you can contact President Mark Gronseth at 605-359-9480 or Vice President Colleen Engebretson at 218-643-2130 for more information.
Congratulations to Levi and a big thank you to our local community. As they say in Norway, “Mange Takk!!,” or “Many Thanks!”