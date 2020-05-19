4 Things to Know Today

1. It’s good to be bad. Today is National Devil’s Food Cake Day. The cake has its name because of the intensity of its chocolate flavor.
2. The state of North Dakota will use some of its federal coronavirus aid to live stream committee hearings at the state capitol. The project will include enhanced web conferencing.
3. On This Day: Anne Boleyn, second wife of English King Henry VIII, was beheaded in 1536 on charges of adultery, incest and treason. Henry went on to marry four more times.
4. Today’s Birthdays include Florence Chadwick (1918-1995), the first swimmer who crossed the English Channel both ways; African American activist Malcolm X (1925-1965); Pete Townshend of The Who (1945-); former First Son Steve Ford (1956-); and singer-songwriter Sam Smith (1992-).
