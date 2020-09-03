4 Things to Know Today

1. Thursday, Sept. 3 marks two months until Election Day, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Officials including the U.S. president, North Dakota governor, members of Congress in North Dakota and Minnesota and commissioners in Richland and Wilkin counties will be elected or possibly re-elected that day.
2. Scale new heights today. National Skyscraper Day is observed on Sept. 3. The tallest building in North Dakota is the state capitol in Bismarck. The tallest building in Minnesota is the IDS Center in Minneapolis.
3. Daily News sports reporter Justin Pierce wrote a commentary on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ ‘If I die, I die’ statement on COVID-19, as well as common health risks to football players. To read more, turn to our sports section.
4. Today in History: The Treaty of Paris ended the American Revolutionary War between Great Britain and the United States of America on this day in 1783. For more information, turn to our opinion section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.