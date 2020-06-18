4 Things to Know Today

1. No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Richland County, North Dakota, on Wednesday, June 17. The county’s lack of new diagnoses contrasts with the state of North Dakota, which reported 42 new cases. Daily News continues to monitor and report on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and Minnesota.
2. Quaker Oats is retiring the “Aunt Jemima” brand and logo, saying both are based on a racial stereotype. Following the move, Uncle Ben’s said it would it change their brand identity and Mrs. Butterworth’s is mulling a similar move.
3. On This Day: The War of 1812 began when the United States declared war against Britain. The nearly three-year war included conflict in locations like Washington, D.C., where the White House and U.S. Capitol were set on fire.
4. Today’s Birthdays include Paul McCartney of The Beatles (1942-); film critic Roger Ebert (1942-2013); “The Polar Express” author and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg (1949-); actress Carol Kane (1952-); country singer and TV personality Blake Shelton (1976-); and “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden (1986-)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.