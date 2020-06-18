4 Things to Know Today

1. No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Richland County, North Dakota, on Wednesday, June 17. The county’s lack of new diagnoses contrasts with the state of North Dakota, which reported 42 new cases. Daily News continues to monitor and report on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and Minnesota.

2. Quaker Oats is retiring the “Aunt Jemima” brand and logo, saying both are based on a racial stereotype. Following the move, Uncle Ben’s said it would it change their brand identity and Mrs. Butterworth’s is mulling a similar move.

3. On This Day: The War of 1812 began when the United States declared war against Britain. The nearly three-year war included conflict in locations like Washington, D.C., where the White House and U.S. Capitol were set on fire.

4. Today’s Birthdays include Paul McCartney of The Beatles (1942-); film critic Roger Ebert (1942-2013); “The Polar Express” author and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg (1949-); actress Carol Kane (1952-); country singer and TV personality Blake Shelton (1976-); and “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden (1986-)

