4 Things to Know Today

1. National Lottery Day will be observed Friday, July 17. We don’t have a print edition that day, so we’re starting the celebration early.
2. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, was released from the hospital Wednesday, July 15 after being treated for a possible infection. The nine-member court is expected to be adjourned until October.
3. Today in History: Ronald Reagan, eventual 40th U.S. president, was nominated July 16, 1980 at the Republican National Convention, held in Detroit, Michigan. Reagan, elected that November, would serve until 1989. He died in June 2004.
4. Today’s Birthdays include Christian Science founder Mary Baker Eddy (1821-1910); reporter-activist Ida B. Wells (1862-1931); baseball player “Shoeless” Joe Jackson (1887-1951); popcorn magnate Orville Redenbacher (1907-1995); Academy Award winner Ginger Rogers (1911-1995); “Lord of the Dance” Michael Flatley (1958-); and “Saturday Night Live” star Will Ferrell (1967-).
