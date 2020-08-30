4 Things to Know Today

1. Life’s a Beach: National Beach Day is celebrated Sunday, Aug. 30. Established in 2014, the day recognized all of America’s waterfronts and provides an opportunity to help keep those relaxing places clean.

2. Every week, Daily News offers a new, thought-provoking poll. Find out more by turning to our opinion section. To vote in the poll, visit www.wahpetondailynews.com.

3. Did you know? There are 65 days until Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. There are 143 days until the next presidential inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

4. Today’s Birthdays include “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley (1797-1851); “My Three Sons” star Fred MacMurray (1908-1991); world’s richest man Warren Buffett (1930-); actress Cameron Diaz (1972-) and U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick (1982-).

