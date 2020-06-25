4 Things to Know Today

1. Check your emails and take a few calls from the comfort of your couch. National Work From Home Day is observed June 25.

2. Richland County, North Dakota, had four active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, June 24. North Dakota had 240 active cases, according to the state health department.

3. On This Day: “Purple Rain,” considered a landmark in the career of singer-musician Prince (1958-2016) was released on June 25, 1984. It was the soundtrack to a movie which premiered the following month and featured hits including “Let’s Go Crazy.”

4. Today’s Birthdays include “1984” author George Orwell (1903-1950); “Lassie” actress June Lockhart (1925-); singer Carly Simon (1945-); comedian Ricky Gervais (1961-); singer George Michael (1963-2016); and “Life of Pi” author Yann Martel (1963-).

